Poultry farmer busted with several packets of cocaine en route to Suriname

Police says a 50-year-old poultry farmer of Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested at the Moleson Creek Ferry Stelling about 09:25h. today (Friday) for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

According to information reaching Inews, Police, acting on information received, conducted a thorough search of the farmer’s vehicle which was Suriname-bound, and found concealed therein, several packets of cocaine which weighed in excess of five thousand, six hundred (5,600) grams.

The suspect is being processed for Court.