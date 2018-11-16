Poultry farmer busted with several packets of cocaine en route to Suriname

Police says a 50-year-old poultry farmer of Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested at the Moleson Creek Ferry Stelling about 09:25h. today (Friday) for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
 
According to information reaching Inews, Police, acting on information received, conducted a thorough search of the farmer’s vehicle which was Suriname-bound, and found concealed therein, several packets of cocaine which weighed in excess of five thousand, six hundred (5,600) grams.
 
The suspect is being processed for Court.
 

