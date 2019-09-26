Pouderoyen teen found dead in bedroom

An eight-year-old boy has been left traumatised after discovering the lifeless body of his teenaged sister hanging by a bedsheet in the back room of their home.

Dead is a 13-year-old Ashrani Persaud of Lot 46 South Half, Bella Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to information received, the teenager was a student of Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School but recently dropped out of classes for reasons unknown. However, the teen was planning on recommencing studies in the coming weeks.

Reports are that around 15:45h on Wednesday, the young boy ventured into the back room of their home, when he made the gruesome discovery. He immediately raised an alarm and family members rushed to the scene.

Police ranks were summoned and upon their arrival they did not observe any visible marks of violence on the now dead teen’s body. They subsequently removed Persaud’s body from her home to transport to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Persaud’s body was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it awaits a Post-Mortem Examination.

According to reports, the 13-year-old resided with her grandparents, her mother, and her younger brother.

She was last seen alive around 11:45h on Wednesday by a neighbour while she (the teen) was sitting on the verandah of her home.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide, please call Guyana Inter Agency Suicide Prevention Helpline Telephone numbers (+592) 223-0001, 223-0009, 600-7896, 623-4444, Email: [email protected], Twitter: guyanaagency; WhatsApp: +592-600-7896, 592- 623-4444; Facebook: Guyana Inter-agency Suicide Prevention Help Line.