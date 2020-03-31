Pouderoyen fish vendor found dead

The lifeless body of a fish vendor was discovered in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at Swan Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Hanuman Jadunauth, also known as “Anil” or “Bacco”, 44, of Lot 16 Swan Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reports are that the discovery was made around 5:00hrs on Tuesday by a relative of Jadunauth, who works with him. The man after seeing Jadunauth lying unresponsive raised an alarm summoning the neighbours.

One woman said that the man is known in the community to be an alcoholic, and would usually imbibe alcohol after he retires from work.

At the time of the discovery, the man was lying face down at the corner of the road with visible marks of violence about his body.

She further added: “It looks like somebody beat him and kill him. This is a shock to most of us because I don’t know who would do this to him, “Baccoo” is a poor man that hardly has anything”.

However, Regional Commander (ag) Simon McBean told INews that the man’s body, when found, bore two wounds.

Jadunauth was last seen about 17:00hrs Monday.

The Police were called to the scene and the body was subsequently taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.