Porter killed in Kara Kara accident identified as Plaisance resident

The porter who was killed on Saturday after he was crushed by a container truck in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) has been identified as 25-year-old Jovon Jommol Anthony of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Anthony was pinned by the truck he was working on in the vicinity of the Kara Kara toll booth and the Guyana Forestry Commission at Mackenzie, Linden.

It was reported that the motor lorry which was driven by 28-year-old Floyd Rodney of 121 Ogle Street, Triumph, East Coast, Demerara (ECD) stopped to allow the now dead man to disembark to pay the toll.

After doing so, he reportedly jumped back on the lorry’s gas tank which is situated on the left side, while the truck was still in motion.

The porter reportedly lost his grip causing him to fall between the lorry and trailer and as a result was ran over by the trailer.

He received numerous injuries about his body and was pronounced dead on the spot by a doctor attached to the Linden Hospital Complex.

The driver was taken into custody and is said to be assisting with investigations.