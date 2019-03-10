Porter crushed to death by container truck

A porter was killed on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after he attempted to climb onto a moving container truck that he was working on.

The accident occurred sometime around 13:00h in the vicinity of the Kara Kara toll booth and the Guyana Forestry Commission at Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10.

The dead man has been identified as Jomal Anthony.

According to an employee at the toll booth, in an effort to avoid paying the full toll fare, porters would usually go to the booth with less money as the trucks drive by, and then run to catch the vehicle.

That was the cause of this morning’s accident. It was reported that Anthony handed over the money at the toll booth and ran to catch up the motor lorry GSS 1407 carrying with trailer TMM 2242 which had slowed down for him.

However, while on the truck, the porter lost his grip on the gas tank, and he fell off the vehicle and ended up under the wheels.

He was pronounced dead on the spot by a doctor attached to the Linden Hospital Complex.

The driver of the container truck, a 28-year-old resident of Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has since been taken into Police custody and is assisting with investigations.