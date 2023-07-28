Port Kaituma trader found not guilty of statutory rape

Thirty-year-old Stephen Belle of Port Kaituma has been found not guilty of statutory rape. The verdict was reached on Thursday following a jury trial at the Sexual Offences Court.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 14, 20018, when the virtual complainant, a 12-year-old girl, went for a morning run at 05:00h.

The prosecution had contended that Belle saw the girl and asked her if she wanted an XL Energy Drink to which she replied yes. The State had alleged that he gave the girl the drink after which he took her to his house and made sexual advances against her before raping her.

In his defence, Belle, a sole trader who sells beverages, had denied committing the crime, stating that he did not go by his house but that he left the girl there to find her mother since she was young and on the road at such an odd time.

Following hours of deliberations, the 12-member mixed panel returned with its verdict, finding Belle not guilty of statutory rape.

The Judge, Jo Ann Barlow thereafter informed him that he was free to go. In response to this, Belle cried and told the court that mothers and fathers should protect their children. The trial proceedings were heard in-camera.

This matter was prosecuted by State Counsel Simran Gajraj, Latifah Elliott, and Rbina Christmas while Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed represented Belle.

