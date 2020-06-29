Port Kaituma miner confesses to killing friend over wild meat and cassava bread

Charles Leonard, 49, also called “Poon” of White Mile Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) Region One, (Barima Waini) on Monday confessed to killing his friend whom he had accused of eating out his wild meat and cassava bread back in 2017.

The man admitted to committing the heinous crime when he appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds via zoom at the High Court.

The charge had stated that between October 5 and 6, 2017 at Five Mile Port Kaituma, NWD, Leonard unlawfully killed Romel Gouveia also called “White Boy”.

The accused had appeared before Magistrate, Ann McLennan on October 11, 2017 and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Nevertheless, upon his appearance on Monday before Justice Reynolds, he had confessed to the crime and a lesser plea of manslaughter was entered on his behalf.

It was reported that the now dead man and the suspect lived in the same house and on October 5, the two men had a misunderstanding over food.

It is alleged that Leonard who was under the influence of alcohol saw the now dead man in the kitchen eating his food. This angered the suspect who armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt one blow to the victim’s head.

After committing the act, the suspect left the scene but Gouveia’s lifeless body was later discovered by Leonard’s wife who raised an alarm.

The man was picked up and taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect was arrested and charged a few days later.

During the trial, the State was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Bakker while Leonard was represented by Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon.

Leonard will make his next court appearance on July 20 for sentencing pending a probation report.