Port Kaituma man jailed, fined $210,000 for narco-trafficking

A 24-year-old miner was on Tuesday sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $210,000 after pleading guilty to trafficking 140 grams of marijuana.

Travis Eudoxie of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One (Barima – Waini) appeared before Magistrate Dellon Bess at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that on August 18, 2020, at Four Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District, he had 140 grams of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The facts presented by the Police Constable detailed that on the day in question, at around 18:00h, police, while patrolling in the Four Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District area, observed Eudoxie riding an All-Terrain Vehicle (A.T.V) CH 9498 in a suspicious manner.

Lawmen approached him and requested to conduct a search for any illegal items. During the search, ranks unearthed a black plastic bag, which contained a transparent plastic wrap with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

He was told of the offence committed. However, the man claimed that the illegal items belonged to a businessman who rode up on another ATV vehicle moments later.

Lawmen then informed the businessman of the allegation levelled against him, which he also denied. They were both arrested and escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in their presence and amounted to 140 grams.

The businessman is still in custody while Eudoxie was hauled before the court.

The Magistrate, after listening to the facts, sentenced Eudoxie to three years behind bars and fined him $210,000.