Port Kaituma man charged for assaulting brothers

A 20-year-old man was Wednesday charged for assaulting his two brothers when he made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Ruel Henry of Port Kaituma, Region One, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that on September 6, 2019, he unlawfully assaulted Sherwyn Henry and Roger Henry by biting them and hitting them with a piece of wood.

The unrepresented man, when asked by the magistrate why he committed the offence, related that: “them assault me first”.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question the defendant and his two brothers had an argument, which resulted in a fight.

The court further heard that the defendant bit Sherwyn, then armed himself with a wood and dealt both Sherwyn and Roger several lashes.

The Magistrate released the defendant on self-bail and adjourned the matter to November 6, 2019 at Matthews Ridge Magistrates’ Courts.

Henry was also placed on a bond to keep the peace until the hearing and commencement of the trial.