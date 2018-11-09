Porknocker who partially severed brother-in-law’s neck arraigned

The Porknocker, who on Monday last, reportedly used a knife and hammer to partially sever the neck of his brother-in-law was on Friday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The accused, 25-year-old Anthony King of Lot 40 Princess Street, Lodge, Georgetown appeared before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman where he was not allowed to plead to the capital offence.

It was alleged that he, on November 5 2018, at Lot 1323 Block Y, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), murdered Justin Peterkin.

He was subsequently remanded to prison to reappear on November 23 2018.

It was previously reported by Inews that Peterkins was killed by King at about 08:20h on the day in question.

It was reported by a neighbour who witnessed the ordeal that King was seen in the yard with the objects he used to murder Peterkin acting in a suspicious manner.

“When I go outside, I spin around and I see a man stand up and breathing hard. I think to myself that it look suspicious. When I look back again and see, he had a hammer in he hand,” said the neighbour.

The suspect reportedly then entered the house, and a knocking sound was heard emanating from the property.

As such, further inspections made by the neighbour saw Peterkin lying motionless on the ground with King hovering over him using the knife and hammer to behead him.

An alarm was immediately made and the suspect reportedly casually walked onto the road still holding the murder weapon where he was apprehended by residents and later handed over to the Police.

Peterkin’s was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DDC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.