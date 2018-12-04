Porknocker facing attempted murder charge remanded

A Charlotte Street resident, who allegedly stabbed his co-worker for owing him “weed” was arraigned before the courts on Tuesday to face the indictable charge of attempted murder.

The accused, Branson Wiltshire, 39, a porknocker was not required to plead to the charge after it was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleged that on November 25, 2018, at Oko backdam, Cuyuni River (Region 7) with intent to commit murder, he wounded Kurt Walcott.

The prosecution’s case contends that the accused and the victim had a heated argument over a debt for the payment of marijuana. As a result, the accused became annoyed, armed himself with knife and inflicted stab wounds to the victims head and abdomen.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail due to the fact that the victim is still hospitalized.

Chief Magistrate, upheld the prosecutions submission and remanded the accused to prison until December 20, 2018, and transferred to the matter to the Bartica Magistrate’s court.