Pork-knocker shot by security guard at backdam in Reg.7

A 29-year-old pork-knocker of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast was on Tuesday morning shot to his shoulder by a security guard attached to a mining company operating at a backdam in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Kurt Walcott said he was walking by the mining operations when he heard a loud explosion and simultaneously felt a burning in his left shoulder. The pork-knocker said he then realised he had been shot.

The suspect, a security guard, was armed with a .223 rifle. He was arrested and placed into police custody but is refusing to respond to questions during interrogation.

The victim was taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where he is being treated; his condition is stable.

The firearm was lodged as investigations continue.