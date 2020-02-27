Pork-knocker killed during fight over stolen raw gold

A fight between two men over a quantity of stolen raw gold has left one dead and the other in Police custody.

Dead is 48-year-old Compton Benjamin, a pork-knocker of Durban Street, Georgetown.

According to Police, the incident occurred at about 06:30h at Lime Tree Road, Black Water Backdam on Wednesday.

Police stated that enquiries disclosed that the suspect and Benjamin had an altercation over a quantity of stolen raw gold which he (suspect) had earlier stashed in a cupboard they both shared.

Reports are the argument escalated into a fight and it was then that the suspect stabbed the 48-year-old man in the region of his chest.

Police said that he was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injury whilst receiving medical attention.

Benjamin’s body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

