Pork knocker chopped to death; 25-Y-O arrested

A 22-year-old pork knocker, Jabez Jaazuel Williams called ‘Beggie’ of Wauna Village, Mabaruma, North West District, was chopped to death during an argument with a colleague, who has since admitted to the crime.

The incident occurred on Friday at Nassano Backdam, NWD, Region One.

The suspect, 25-year-old Caldale Conyers, also a pork-knocker, of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, was implicated in the incident.

As a result, at approximately 12:30h on Friday, based on information received, a Police team proceeded to Nassano Backdam, where contact was made with Conyers at a camp owned by Pernell Hudson called “Meldrick.” The suspect was informed of the allegations against him.

He admitted, stating: “Sir, the whole day Thursday, me and Jabez were drinking high wine and Turbo at the workground. At about 17:00 hrs, we finished work and went to Delroy’s dredge camp, where we drank Banks beers. During that time, Williams got intoxicated and went to the camp, leaving me at Delroy’s dredge camp, consuming more beers. I later left for the camp around 21:00 hrs, where I found my clothes in and out of the campground and Williams naked. I immediately confronted Williams and asked who placed my clothes and belongings there. An argument broke out between us. Williams then grabbed a piece of round wood and dealt me three lashes to my forehead and shoulder. I then armed myself with a cutlass and dealt Williams two chops — one to his right-side neck and another to his left hand — causing wounds and bleeding.”

Williams was subsequently transported to Pakera Hospital, North West District, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

On December 13, 2024, at approximately 14:00 hrs, detectives visited the alleged crime scene in the company of the suspect. The scene is an outdoor public-view area near a camp constructed with several wooden supports, located on the northern side of Nassano Backdam (Main Access Trail). The camp is roofed with white tarpaulin and surrounded by dense bushes.

The scene was photographed, and evidence was collected, including a piece of wood and a cutlass with visible brown stains suspected to be blood. Both items were photographed, uplifted, and secured as evidence.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in custody at Port Kaituma Police Station, North West District, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

