Poor enforcement of traffic laws among reasons for road carnage – GCCI

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has taken note of the high instances of accidents on the country’s roadways.

In a statement today, the organisation called on all road users to exercise caution.

Moreover, the GCCI recognised that poor enforcement of traffic laws is among several factors that contribute to the road carnage.

See full statement below:

An important part of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GCCI) agenda is the promotion of responsible business practices. As such, the GCCI hereby appeals to all road users, inclusive of motor vehicle drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, to exercise caution and the responsible use of the roadways in an effort to combat the current road safety crisis.

Road traffic safety in Guyana is a major social, economic, development and health concern and the increase in road traffic accidents is alarming. Recently, it was reported in local media that twenty-one persons died as a result of fifteen road accidents which occurred in November. Further, one hundred and fourteen persons died as a result of ninety-seven road accidents for the year 2019.

These statistics reveal an enormous human tragedy. Each road traffic fatality is a painful loss which signifies human suffering and economic and social costs.

The Chamber believes that improved road safety and the reduction of road accidents is a shared responsibility which requires concerted action by road users, government, the private sector, academia and civil society.

The Chamber is also cognizant that poor enforcement of traffic laws, speeding and reckless driving, and the lack of proper training and education are some of the main factors which

contribute to road carnage in Guyana.

Road accidents have great financial impact on our economy and significantly affects the social lives of those affected.

In this regard, the GCCI notes that road accidents can be reduced through a number of preventative measures including strict enforcement of traffic laws, mandatory education and training of public transport drivers, road safety training and courses for new drivers and refresher courses for older drivers, increased sensitization campaigns about safe driving principles through the media, regular inspection of public transport, and awareness raising programs and materials for pedestrians.

Road safety is everybody’s business and the GCCI urges all road users to stringently uphold traffic laws and regulations, and exercise good judgement when using the roadways by observing the five C’s – care, caution, consideration, common sense and courtesy.