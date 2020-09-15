Pompeo to visit Suriname before arriving in Guyana

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit neighbouring Suriname, before arriving in Guyana on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Surinamese media reported that this is the first time in that country’s history at a US Secretary of State is visiting.

Minister Albert Ramdin of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation said the arrival of the Secretary of State is an important signal that this government has the confidence of the United States of America.

Shortly after the election, President Chan Santokhi had telephone contact with the minister and other senior officials from America. The elections and the transition period have been closely followed by the US.

Pompeo also played a prominent role in pushing for democracy in Guyana, during the tumultuous five months following the March 2 elections.

This role included issuing statements urging the then President David Granger to adhere to the results of the elections.

It was Pompeo who announced visa restrictions against Guyanese officials responsible for undermining democracy. He had also urged President Granger, who at the time was being kept in power by virtue of court cases filed by his party supporters, to step aside.

Earlier this month, Pompeo had reached out to President Ali to extend congratulations and to pledge the support of the US to Guyana on developmental issues.