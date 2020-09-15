Pompeo says visit to Guyana, other countries is to “celebrate and fight for democracy”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says his upcoming visit to Guyana and other countries in the western hemisphere is to “celebrate and fight for democracy”.

In a social media post today, Pompeo said: “Glad to be visiting Suriname, Guyana, Brazil, Columbia and Texas to celebrate and fight for democracy in the Western Hemisphere. Looking forward to strengthening regional partnerships that will benefit the American people.”

Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Guyana on September 17. Already, his advance team has arrived in the country and the US officials are already in talks with authorities here on the agenda. The US Secretary of State will spend two days in Guyana.

Pompeo is the highest ranking US Government official to have ever visited Guyana. Pompeo played a prominent role in pushing for democracy in Guyana, during the tumultuous five months following the March 2 elections.

This role included issuing statements urging the then President David Granger to adhere to the results of the elections.

It was Pompeo who announced visa restrictions against Guyanese officials responsible for undermining democracy. He had also urged President Granger, who at the time was being kept in power by virtue of court cases filed by his party supporters, to step aside.

Earlier this month, Pompeo had reached out to President Dr Irfaan Ali to extend congratulations and to pledge the support of the US to Guyana on developmental issues.