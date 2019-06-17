Pomeroon woman dies, others hospitalised after eating cassava

A resident of Wakapao, Pomeroon in Region Two is now dead and four family members hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after suspected poisoning.

The dead woman has been identified as 38-year-old Selena Thomas.

Reports are that her father is in a critical condition while her husband, father-in-law and her brother’s conditions are listed as stable.

A relative of the family, told The Evening News today that the family fell ill Friday last after consuming cassava which they reaped from their farm.

After eating the root vegetable, the family fell ill, and started to complain of vomiting and stomach pains.

The family had reportedly fed the cassava to two of their dogs, who have also died.

Relatives suspect that the farm might have been poisoned.

An investigation has been launched.