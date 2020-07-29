Pomeroon pensioner found dead in trench

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man whose body was found un a trench at Matin Dale, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The discovery was made on Tuesday and it is suspected that the pensioner, who has been identified as Morris Edwards, drowned.

Reports are that the man travelled to the Charity Post Office to uplift his pension and returned home.

However, his niece told investigators that her uncle was carrying a bottle of alcohol in his hand when he returned home and from all indications, he was “tipsy”.

He then left home to purchase ice in the area but did not return.

At about 17:15hrs, his niece received information that her uncle’s body was seen lying motionless in a trench.

An alarm was raised and the man’s body was recovered. There were reportedly no marks of violence about the body. His body was taken to the Charity Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. An investigation is underway