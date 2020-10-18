Pomeroon man stabbed to death during row over rum

A 33-year-old man was killed late Saturday night during an argument over rum.

The dead man has been identified as Elon Benjamin called “Buckman”, a labourer of Grant Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon River. The incident occurred sometime around 23:00h at Grant Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon River.

According to police reports, Benjamin and the suspect along with some other friends were imbibing at a shop at Grant Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon River, when an argument erupted between the two men over the alcohol they were drinking.

Benjamin then went for a cutlass and dealt two lashes and two chops to the suspect, causing him to received injuries. In retaliation, the suspect then took out a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed Benjamin two times to his right-side rib area resulting in him collapsing to the ground.

The suspect, a 21-year-old labourer also of Grant Enterprise, Lower Pomeroon River, then ran away into the bushes and escaped.

Meanwhile, the matter was reported to police about 02:00h today and Benjamin’s body was taken to the Charity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

Further investigations led police to the suspect and he was told of the allegations, to which he admitted and was arrested. He was escorted to the Charity Police Station, and subsequently taken to the Charity Public Hospital for medical attention.

Enquiries continuing.