Pomeroon farmer busted with cocaine

A citrus farmer of Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two was this morning taken into police custody following the discovery of 2.22 kilograms of cocaine at his house.

Based on reports received, members of the Police Narcotics Branch acted on information received visited the man’s house where they carried out a search during which the cocaine were unearthed.

They were in the forms of bricks wrapped with black plastic bag and seal wrap.

The farmer was immediately taken into custody and is expected to appear in court by the end of the week.