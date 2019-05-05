Pomeroon farmer allegedly stabbed to death by stepson

A 40-year-old man was early this morning allegedly stabbed to death by his stepson at their home at Grant Bethany, Pomeroon River.

Dead is Eon Williams, a farmer.

Reports are that Williams, his stepson and his nephew were imbibing at their home when an argument ensued between the accused and his cousin.

The stepfather intervened and in the process, picked up an old standby generator frame and hit his stepson on his hand.

The stepson, in turn, armed himself with a knife and dealt his stepfather a fatal stab to his right abdomen.

The body was brought out by the police to Charity by boat and the man was pronounced dead by doctors at the Oscar Joesph District Hospital, Charity.

The stepson is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.