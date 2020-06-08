Poll documents were carelessly handled at Mingo’s Office

Several ancillary documents for polling places in Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) were carelessly handled by staff attached to the Office of the Returning Officer which was located at Ashmin’s Building on High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown.

The documents were last seen in the possession of GECOM staff on March 3 at the Ashmin’s Building.

Polling documents sealed in envelopes were seen being disorderly scattered across the floor and untidily stuffed into garbage bags.

The APNU/AFC coalition has been claiming “electoral fraud” because the documents for polling places on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) cannot be found.

However, former Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) Paul Jaisingh indicated that it was one of Mingo’s clerks who passed the instructions to place the ancillary documents in a bag that was provided and not in the ballot boxes.

GECOM has since indicated that it will continue to investigate this situation.