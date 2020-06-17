Political parties must ensure their supporters accept elections results – Private Sector

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission has directed the Chief Elections Officer to prepare a report to ascertain the results of the elections, in accordance with the law, from the results of the Recount as set out in the Representation of the People Act and the Gazetted Order for the National Recount and its addendum, dated 29th May 2020. The Recount has established that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic have won a majority in the General and Regional Elections of March 2nd, 2020.

The Private Sector Commission is gratified that Democracy has prevailed and that the people’s voice has been heard and acknowledged protected by the Constitution which governs our country.

The Private Sector Commission congratulates Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, who will shortly be sworn in as the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The Private Sector Commission calls upon de facto President, David Granger and Leader of APNU/AFC to recognize the decision of the Chairman of GECOM as promised by him and to publicly concede to the results of the Elections.

The Private Sector Commission calls upon the PPP/C, the APNU/AFC and all of the contesting political parties to ensure that their respective supporters recognize and accept the results of the elections and remain calm, peaceful and, now, join hands together to collectively meet the enormous economic, political and Covid-19 challenges to move our country forward.