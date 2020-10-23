Policemen, nurses injured after car swerves to avoid collision with cow on the roadway

Two policemen and two nurses received injuries about their bodies after the vehicle in which they were travelling swerved to avoid a collision with a cow which was standing on the roadway.

The accident occurred on Thursday at around 20:30hrs on the Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The injured cops are 23-year-old Dellon Fields, and 22-year-old Mark Captain who are both stationed at the Whim Police Station.

The injured nurses are 28-year-old Nickassee Joseph and Teasha Pestano, who are both attached to the Skeldon Public Hospital.

The motorcar, PYY 5070, was being driven by Fields while the other three were occupants.

Reports are that the vehicle was proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate of speed when the driver suddenly swerved from a cow that was standing in the middle of the road.

In so doing, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete culvert.

The four occupants were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital in conscious conditions where the policemen were treated and sent away. The nurses, however, remain at the institution for observation.

Investigations are ongoing.