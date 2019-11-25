Policeman dies in early morning accident

The Guyana Police Force is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one of their own, 25-year-old Carl Roach.

Roach, of Bagostown East Bank Demerara was killed in the wee hours of the morning when another vehicle collided with the motorcycle he was riding at the time.

While details are still sketchy, Inews understands that the accident occurred sometime after midnight as he was proceeding west along Brickdam.

Roach was allegedly hit from behind by a car. The impact flung the father of one from his motorcycle into a median. He sustained injuries to his head and body.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.