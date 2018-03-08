Police wrapping up investigations into ‘Otiesha’s’ pedophilia accusations

Police “A” Division Commander, Leslie James on Thursday afternoon confirmed that police are in the process of wrapping up investigations regarding Otis “Otiesha” Pearson who has been accused of pedophilia.

When probed as to whether an extension will be requested to keep Pearson in custody since the 72 hours of his detainment will expire on Friday, James noted that he could not make a pronouncement on the matter.

Nevertheless, he noted that if need be, the extension will be sought.

Pearson was arrested on March 6, 2018 on allegations that he has been involved with under-aged boys.

“We received the file from the Child Care and Protection Agency and we are now investigating the matter officially”, James had told this publication.

At that time, he could not ascertain how soon charges will be instituted against the popular member of the transgender community.

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) back in February closed its investigation into the alleged misconduct by Pearson.

According to CC&PA’s Director, Ann Green, the Agency has gathered statements from a number of persons, including the young man in the middle of the controversy, and as such, it is expected to move ahead with the case.

The public became enraged when Pearson was heard in an interview reporting that “he has a little boy for every day of the week”.

However, after he was bashed on social media, the transgender personality quickly defended himself, explaining that the term “little boys” was taken out of context.

He attempted to cover up his alleged transgressions by stating that the term is actually referring to persons above the legal age of consent and is also used when referring to his colleagues.

The statement quickly became a serious matter when a photo of Pearson hugging a young man was leaked on social media site Facebook.

Many users of the site were of the opinion that the young man was underage; the age of consent in Guyana being 16.

Investigations revealed that the boy was indeed below the age of 16 and was being bullied after the photos were leaked.