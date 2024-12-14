Cop, civilian in custody after police vehicle damaged in ECD accident

A policeman and a male civilian are now facing charges following a two-vehicle collision on the East Coast Demerara Railway Embankment during which a pick-up vehicle, belonging to the Guyana Police Force, was damaged. The accident occurred at about 03:45h this morning (Saturday December 14th, 2024) on Good Hope Railway Embankment Road, ECD. At the time, the GPF’s motor pick-up, #PAC 5250, was being driven by Jamal Thompson, a 28-year-old Lance Corporal, and motor car, #PVV 6015, was driven by Reinaldo O’Selmo, a 29-year-old from Belfield, ECD.

Enquiries disclosed that the Police pickup was proceeding East along the northern drive lane on Good Hope Railway Embankment Road with the flashlights on, while the motorcar was proceeding out of Good Hope Access Road, and when it reached the T-junction, the car made a right turn onto Good Hope Railway Embankment Road and into the path of the Police vehicle.

As a result, the right front portion of the Police vehicle collided with the back of the car and both vehicles were damaged.

The GPF said a Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on both drivers, who are in custody assisting with the investigation.

