Cop, civilian in custody after police vehicle damaged in ECD accident

A policeman and a male civilian are now facing charges following a two-vehicle collision on the East Coast Demerara Railway Embankment during which a pick-up vehicle, belonging to the Guyana Police Force, was damaged.
The accident occurred at about 03:45h this morning (Saturday December 14th, 2024) on Good Hope Railway Embankment Road, ECD. At the time, the GPF’s motor pick-up, #PAC 5250, was being driven by Jamal Thompson, a 28-year-old Lance Corporal, and motor car, #PVV 6015, was driven by Reinaldo O’Selmo, a 29-year-old from Belfield, ECD.
As a result, the right front portion of the Police vehicle collided with the back of the car and both vehicles were damaged.
The GPF said a Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on both drivers, who are in custody assisting with the investigation.