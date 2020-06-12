Police vehicle crashes into parked trailer

A police vehicle which was reportedly transporting prisoners was this morning involved in an accident along the Affiance Public Road, Essequibo Coast, in Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam).

According to information received, the police vehicle was heading to Supenaam with its siren on.

However, as the police vehicle was overtaking other motorists on the road, a motorcar suddenly pulled out of his lane with the intention to overtake – and as such the two vehicles collided.

As a result of the impact, the police vehicle skidded across the road and crashed into a parked trailer.

There are no reports of serious injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle involved in the accident was taken into police custody.