Police to crack down on misuse of trade plates

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is intensifying efforts to combat the illegal use of trade plates on Guyana’s roadways as such, the head of Traffic Education at the Traffic Headquarters in Eve Leary, Sergeant Richard Trotz has issued a stern warning to vehicle dealers and operators.

According to Trotz, there are over 200 vehicle dealers in Guyana, and a significant number of trade plates are being improperly used.

“According to Section 21 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, a trade plate or dealer’s license is issued to the owner of an auto sale once he is registered with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). He pays a prescribed fee of $150,000 with an application and he is being issued a dealer’s license which he is authorised with a dealer’s book and also four licence plates for his dealership,” Trotz emphasised.

Trotz elaborated on the regulations governing trade plates: “Some rules are, that you can only move your vehicles from the showroom or to register either for the purpose of repairing, and to take it to a workshop. On public holidays, dealers should be the only persons driving these vehicles, and there should be no other occupants. If you are having a potential sale where you are going for a test drive, if there are other occupants in the vehicle, there should be no more than four occupants, including the driver.”

He also highlighted that some individuals in the construction sector have been found using trade plates on lorries to transport heavy loads such as goods and materials, which is in direct violation of the dealer licenses.

“It is only for the purpose of testing. Unregistered motor lorries should only be used for testing purposes and must adhere to specific weight limits.” Trotz warned that the police would be vigilant and prosecute those who breach these regulations.

“We will be on the lookout for them and we will prosecute them for these offences. Each dealer is allowed only four trade plates per year by the Guyana Revenue Authority,” Trotz reminded. “We must ensure that we uphold the law and put the right measures in place.”

Recently, the GRA issued warnings over the use of unregistered vehicles and the misuse of trade plates on vehicles traversing the country’s roadways.

In notices published in the media, the GRA noted that it has observed with concern the increase in the number of unregistered motor vehicles traversing the public roadways.

It has reminded importers, investors, and owners of unregistered vehicles of the terms and conditions of the release of these vehicles from the city wharves, which restrict their use until after registration.

Persons were given 14 days to take corrective actions and engage the customs, excise, and trade operations, and the license revenue office to have those motor vehicles duly entered and registered. If the vehicles don’t comply, GRA announced that they will work with the police to have them detained.

According to GRA, the use of these plates is restricted to weekdays—Monday to Friday from 06:00h (6 am) to 18:00h (6 pm)—and must not operate on weekends or public holidays.

Further, it stressed that the use of trade plates beyond official hours and for an excessive amount of time is an offence.

