Police to call over 100 witnesses to testify against Mingo

The State is expected to call over 100 witnesses when embattled Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo goes on trial for alleged misconduct in public office in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The case is being prosecuted by State Counsel Teriq Mohamed.

Mingo, who is being represented by Attorney Nigel Hughes, made his first court appearance on August 31, 2020. He was not required to plead to the charges.

When the matter was called on Friday, Prosecutor Mohamed served some statements on Mingo.

The Prosecutor further made an application for the charges to be disposed of summarily, meaning Mingo being allowed to plead which would pave the way for the commencement of his trial in the Magistrates Courts.

However, Mingo’s lawyer raised serious objections to this application on the basis that he wanted to know if the police were bringing anymore charges against his client.

The Prosecutor could not provide counsel with this information as police is yet to complete the case file. In light of those circumstances, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan adjourned the case until December 15, 2020 for reports on the status of the case file.

The first two charges against Mingo alleged that on March 5, 2020 at the Office of the Returning Officer of District Four at High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, while being a public officer, he willfully misconducted himself by declaring a result for District Four, without ascertaining the total votes cast in favour of each list in the said District.

The last two charges alleged that Mingo committed the same office, this time round on March 13, 2020 at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) High and Cowan Streets, Kingston Georgetown Head Office, when he willfully misconducted himself by declaring a result for District Four in the Regional Elections of March 02, 2020.

He was ordered to post bail in the sum of $600,000.