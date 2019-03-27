Police talk “moral, values” and “ethics” with Essequibo parents

Some 60 parents from the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) recently attended a lecture by the Guyana Police Force, where they were urged to be more involved with their children.

“Children are the future and imparting knowledge to them through their parents, is imperative,” the Force said in a statement today.

According to the press release, the parents were edified about the Sexual Offences and Juvenile Offences Acts, the importance of educating their children about moral, values and ethics, as well peer pressure; and the benefits of their children being involved in Police Youth groups.

The lecture was a collaborative effort between the Commander of ‘G’ Division, Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram and the Ministries of Education and Social Protection.

It was hosted at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School on March 9, 2019.