Police should probe ‘recount mischief’ – Ali

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) should investigate instances of incitement being foisted on the public by members of the coalition A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC).

This is according to Irfaan Ali, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate who noted that the coalition is only trying to frustrate and protract the recount process.

In an interview with media operatives, Ali drew reference to reports about a ‘secret meeting’ between GECOM’s IT staff and PPP officials including Dr Frank Anthony.

“We have to guard against this type of mischief, I think that the police itself needs to look at issues like these where you can incite problems in our society.”

According to Ali, such actions “can rile people up…we have to be mature in our actions”.

Dr Anthony has since debunked the ‘secret meeting’ claims, explaining that he was making enquires with regards the live streaming activity.

According to the former government minister, there were several persons in the room already and that they were within earshot of what had transpired.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, later told media operatives the claim of a ‘secret meeting’ is being taken out of proportion.

“I cannot understand how a space that is accessible to all party agents now become a private space… My understanding is that two of the IT staff were setting up their work area and they were approached by two party agents and it was from there that the whole thing spin out of proportion as being term a secret meeting,” she stated.