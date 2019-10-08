Police Corporal, passenger nabbed with large quantity of ganja

A Police Corporal found himself in hot water after he was nabbed by his colleagues on Monday afternoon with a large quantity of marijuana.

Reports are at about 15:00h, Police swooped down on one of their own in the vicinity of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Inews was told that a corporal, attached to a police station in Berbice, was in his motorcar when the vehicle was stopped. There was another male occupant in the back seat of the car.

The cops then ordered that their colleague and his passenger exit the vehicle and proceeded to conduct a search on the vehicle during which the marijuana was discovered in the trunk.

Both men were immediately arrested and are in police custody where investigations are ongoing.

This online publication was told that the men travelled to Georgetown with the illegal substance with the aim of distributing/selling to customers.

Berbice and Linden have been identified as two leading areas in Guyana where marijuana is cultivated on a large scale and then sold to various locations throughout the country.