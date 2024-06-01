Police Sergeant dies in Montrose accident

A 25-year-old Police Sergeant, Ronaldo Brummel, was killed in an early morning accident on the public road at Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

The accident, which occurred around 00:30hrs today, involved a White Premio motor car (Registration #PNN 3100) driven at the time by a 27-year-old Montrose resident and a Black Honda motorcycle (#CM 9530) driven by Brummel, who was stationed at Traffic Headquarters and attached to the Commissioner of Police Secretariat.

Investigations revealed that the car driver was proceeding east on the northern carriageway when he made a ‘U-Turn’ West and collided with the motorcycle which was proceeding on the southern carriageway.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries on his body. Brummel was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens, placed in a Force vehicle and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen, examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

