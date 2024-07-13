Police seize gun found by WCD teen

Police in Regional Division #3 (West Demerara) have seized a firearm that was found by a teenage boy.

According to police reports, acting on information received on Friday at about 16:00h, ranks went to the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, West Coast Demerara, where they met two male teenagers – both 17-year-old.

One of the teens is from ‘Jetty Squatting Area’, WCD, and the other is from New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop. The teens handed over a .32 pistol with eight (8) live matching rounds of ammunition to the Police.

When questioned, one of the teens said he found the firearm in a ‘trackway’ in the Jetty area leading out to the sea.

The teen said he went by a friend and showed him the gun, and asked him if it was a real gun. His friend then called the police.

