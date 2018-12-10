Update: Police seeking driver in fatal hit & run accident at Annandale

Police say they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a white Toyota Hiace ‘Pitbull’ minibus and its driver which failed to stop after the vehicle reportedly struck down a cyclist with a pillion rider.

The accident occurred about 18:45h on Sunday at Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and the pillion rider Karchand Khemraj, 15, of lot 44 Annandale Public Road, ECD, succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on Monday about 03:30h.

The cyclist Razid Shaw, 16, of lot 35 Annandale Public Road, ECD, was admitted at the said hospital in a critical condition.

According to the Police, their enquiries disclosed that the cyclist, with pillion rider, rode out of a northern access road unto the main road when the minibus which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway collided with the bicycle.

As a result of the impact, the youths were tossed onto the road surface and sustained head injuries.