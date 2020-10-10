Police responds to ‘distorted, false’ statement by APNU/AFC

The Guyana Police Force has expressed concerns over the distortions being peddled by the APNU/AFC Coalition regarding its request for PNC’s Chairperson Volda Lawrence to present herself at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters for questioning into the ongoing electoral fraud probe.

See below for the full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

As the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues its probe into the March 2, 2020 post-elections incidents, Police investigators made contact with Mr. Nigel Hughes, who previously identified himself as the Attorney for Ms. Volda Lawrence, with a view of inviting her to the GPF Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown to put an allegation to her in relation to the said investigations.

Her Attorney indicated that he will bring in Ms. Lawrence at 10:00am on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

However, the said Attorney then contacted the Police investigators and requested the exercise of their discretion to permit him to bring his client at the said Police CID location for 16:00hrs, on the said date.

The Police investigators had no difficulty in acceding to the Attorney’s request and so the time for Ms. Lawrence to report to the CID location in the company of her Attorney was duly re-scheduled as requested.

The GPF notes with grave concern the distorted and blatantly false statements in the said press release issued by APNU/AFC, which falsely claims that the Police demanded that Ms, Lawrence come to the CID late on the said Saturday, October 10 afternoon.

This claim is completely erroneously and can only be viewed as a convenient attempt to create public mischief and impede the ongoing Police investigations into the March 2, 2020 post-elections incidents.