Police recover suspected stolen motorcycles in Pouderoyen raid

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is calling on persons, who have reported stolen motorcycles, to visit the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station to inspect some bikes which were recovered during a raid at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The raid was conducted at the Lot B&C Coglan Dam, Pouderoyen home of a 26-year-old welder/fabricator on Monday at about 17:45hrs.

Some 13 motorcycles, all suspected to have been stolen, were found. In fact, police said that the raid was conducted following reports that the welder was in possession of stole property.

The man was questioned in relation to the owners of the motorcycles and he was unable to give a satisfactory answer, police said.

Police said they also questioned the suspect’s father, a 55-year-old businessman.

Meanwhile, ranks, acting on information received, conducted a search on the premises for a firearm. The suspect then handed over a .32 Taurus revolver.

Police Corporal Thomas, who was leading the raid, then questioned him in relation to the license and the suspect stated that he last renewed the license in 2017.

He was arrested and his firearm seized. The 13 motorcycles were also confiscated.

The man and his father were placed in custody pending further investigations.