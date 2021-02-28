Police recover gun, ammo thrown away by suspects on bike during chase

Police ranks on mobile patrol duty in Georgetown recovered an illegal firearm and matching ammunition that was dumped during a high-speed chase on Saturday.

It was reported that the ranks observed a black XR motorcycle being driven by a male carrying a male pillion rider.

The motorcycle was being ridden without any license plate which caused the patrol to gave chase in an attempt to stop it.

However, in the process, an object fell from the pillion rider and landed on the western side of the road.

The ranks immediately stopped where the object fell and the suspects made good their escape east into Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The object was discovered to be a .32 pistol – make and serial number not seen – containing one live .32 ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition were lodged. An investigation is in progress.