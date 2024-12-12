Police records 20% reduction in fatal accidents

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has so far recorded a 20% decrease in fatal accidents in 2024 when compared to 2023 and a 9% decrease in total accidents, according to Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken.

Speaking during the GPF’s Christmas Awards Ceremony on Thursday, he noted that there has been an increase in road safety, leading to fewer fatalities.

“This improvement is attributed to the successful implementation of a comprehensive traffic management plan which includes an introduction to traffic calming measures, enhanced public transportation safety campaigns, and rigorous enforcement targeting…using of helmets and seatbelts,” he noted.

Hicken noted that plain clothes policemen have been deployed to identify reckless behaviour among road users. Additionally, he said the GPF has collaborated with the entertainment industry to amplify road safety messages, ensuring that they meet a wider audience.

Additionally, according to the Commissioner, the Force has undertaken to calibrate all of its measuring instruments.

