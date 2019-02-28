Police ranks receive training in investigating violent crimes

A training program in the area of capacity building in a new forensic skill set for member of the Guyana Police Force is presently underway through the kind gesture of The U.S. Embassy and the Bureau of International Narcotics & Law Enforcement (INL) through the Strengthening Criminal Justice Project (SCJP) grant.

The training in bloodstain pattern recognition will comprise over 20 representatives from across the criminal justice system in Guyana. The training began on February 25 and will conclude on March 1, 2019.

Bloodstain pattern recognition and analysis is an area of forensic science where experts examine the size, shape, location, and distribution patterns of bloodstains in order to determine the physical events that occurred at a crime or sudden death scene.

This new skill set will support Guyana’s Police Force (GPF) to solve serious crimes, including homicides and other investigations involving blood deposits.

The weeklong training includes a mix of theoretical and practical sessions. Jon Forsythe, an expert in the field and a retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with over 38 years of policing experience will lead the training.

The course, offered in Guyana for the first time, will give Police ranks the unique opportunity to gain in-depth exposure to knowledge on recognition of bloodstain patterns and their significance in criminal investigations.

Participants will learn the history of bloodstain pattern analysis as it pertains to forensic science. They will learn about human anatomy, biology of blood, where the stain originated from, including the value of proper collection for DNA profiling.

All levels of justice sector officials will benefit from the training. In keeping with a comprehensive approach, the event will also include investigators, prosecutors, members of the judiciary and the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

Embassy and INL grantee Justice Education Society of British Columbia will organize and facilitate the training.