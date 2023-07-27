Police ranks participate in TIP awareness seminar

Several ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) benefited from a Combatting Trafficking in Person (TIP) awareness seminar on Thursday.

Following a two-day symposium last week, a decision was made by the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) of the Force to educate the appropriate ranks and officers in each Police Region on Combatting Trafficking in Person (TIP).

The seminar, held at the Officer’s Training Centre was aimed at sensitising the participants about the Criminal Offences, related provisions and other features of the Combatting of Trafficking in Person Act 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Law Enforcement, Wendel Blanhum, welcomed the ranks to the event and reminded them that law enforcement officers should always strive to combat crimes such as Trafficking in Person and other related offences.

The Crime Chief further told the ranks that executing their duties should be done within the confines of the law to avoid being reprimanded.

Attorney-At-Law, Joann Bond delivered a presentation on the Combatting of Trafficking in Person Act 2023 and highlighted key elements and Offences within the act that will aid officers in their functions.

She also used the opportunity to respond to questions from ranks who were intrigued by her presentation.

Also present at the event were Deputy Crime Chief Superintendent Karl Wilson, and Assistant Superintendent Jermaine Grant, along with several ranks attached to the various Courts in each Police Division.

