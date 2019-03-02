Police raid Stabroek Market

Parameters of the Stabroek Market were thoroughly searched on Saturday by officers of the Guyana Police Force, during an impromptu raid for drugs and illegal items.

Sniffer dogs were also dispatched to the area and ranks were stationed mainly at the entrances of the market. At that time, no major find was unearthed but the operation continued for several hours.

Inews understands that a meeting was convened with Georgetown Major, Ubraj Narine; Police Commissioner, Leslie James and senior officials of the Force, where issues surrounding policing around Georgetown were discussed.

Remarks by the Mayor sparked decisions to see a joint collaboration between the City Constabulary and ‘A’ Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara).