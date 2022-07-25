Police prosecutors contributed to backlog, delay of cases – Assistant Commissioner of Police

The amount of time it takes for criminal matters to be prosecuted in Guyana is often characterised by inordinate delays.In many instances, cases are adjourned because of the prosecutors being unprepared or late for scheduled hearings, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus.

“I can safely say that [Police prosecutors] have contributed to the backlog and delay of cases. Lack of preparation, the unnecessary requests for adjournments because you are not prepared… cause delays in these matters and hence the backlog,” said the high-ranking Police officer.
While addressing Police prosecutors at a recent function, he said that earlier this month, a Magistrate complained to Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken that a Police prosecutor was not at court one hour after a case was scheduled to start with no communication or excuse. The senior Police officer is urging Police prosecutors to be mindful of their quality of work.

