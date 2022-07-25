RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Girls-Only Self-Defence Class an important component of ‘One Guyana’ initiative- President Ali
President Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Mrs Arya Ali introduced the Girls-Only Self-Defence Class under the ‘One Guyana’ initiative at State...
Police prosecutors contributed to backlog, delay of cases – Assistant Commissioner of Police
The amount of time it takes for criminal matters to be prosecuted in Guyana is often characterised by inordinate delays.In many...
Over $600M in contracts awarded by APNU/AFC without being advertised – PAC Report 2016...
The report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the public accounts of Guyana for the year 2016 has been laid...
EYEWITNESS: Building Guyana… physically
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
It doesn’t matter which side of the divide you are on, you gotta admit that this weekend was a great one for our country...
President Ali heads to Washington for high-level meetings with US officials
See below for a statement from the Press and Publicity Unit of the Office of the President on President Dr Irfaan Ali's visit to...
Region 2 man is latest COVID-19 death; 34 new cases
Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died, the Health Ministry said today. This latest fatality is a 49-year-old male from Region...
Snow-cone vendor ‘Dougla’ keeps his customers ‘cool’
By Alva Solomon If you disembark your transportation on Regent Road outside the Bourda Market on a hot, sunny day, you may surely encounter ‘Dougla’,...
The Rupununi women, breaking the ranger barrier
Across the world, a ranger is seen as a male dressed in his outdoor attire and being all ready to police the environment. In the...
Over $5.8B in “Because We Care” cash grants, uniform allowances to be distributed this...
The Government of Guyana will distribute a total of 193,679 “Because We Care” cash grants and school uniform allowances, with an estimated cost of...
Black belly sheep from Barbados to begin arriving this week
The first flock of the black belly sheep from Barbados is expected in Guyana by next week. This was revealed by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar...