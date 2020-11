Ranks of the Guyana Police Force in Region One (Barima-Waini) are investigating the alleged murder of a man at Baramita, North-West District.

The dead man has been identified as “Wammick” – only name given.

It was reported to the police that Wammick was killed by another male on Friday at Cassie Creek, Baramita sometime around 16:20h.

According to the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Royston Andries-Junor, ranks from the Division have since left for area to conduct investigation.