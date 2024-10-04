Police probing death of NA woman

A woman is now dead while another is hospitalised after they both allegedly ingested poison.

The dead woman is 26-year-old DebbieAnn Blacks of Tucburg, New Amsterdam, Region Six.

The woman allegedly consumed the poison on Tuesday morning and died on Wednesday.

She reportedly told relatives and investigators that the poison was given to her by her girlfriend.

The now dead woman’s aunt Joy Agard related that “at 8 ‘o’clock, she received a call from the girl and the girl told her to come over. She went there and she said they were talking and then the girl took out something from a water bottle and throw it out. The girl told her to come and taste this and she said ‘no you drink it’. She said she see the girl drink from her glass because it was two champagne glasses. She said then she drank. She said they lay there but then she start to vomit but she did not see anything happening to the girl. She said ‘aunty the girl tricked me and give me something to drink’.”

The other woman subsequently turned up at the New Amsterdam Hospital claiming that she ingested a poisonous substance and was taken in for observation and eventually admitted as a patient.

“What I want is for a thorough investigation to be carried out because something is not adding up,” the aunt said.

Meanwhile, police say they are investigating an incident involving the alleged consumption of poison by two females.

Police identified the other woman as Balinda Fraser called ‘Bella’.

They said that Fraser claimed that she and Blacks shared an intimate relationship for about five months, which ended on June 29, due to Blacks’ alleged abusive ways.

Fraser also claimed that she was asleep when she was awoken by Blacks who had a knife to her neck.

She claimed that Blacks told her to let them “get over with it quickly” and thereafter, took a bottle out of her pants pocket and told her to choose the poison or the knife.

According to Fraser, she then took a glass and sipped some of the suspected poison but did not swallow.

She claimed that Blacks also consumed the substance, after which, she spat hers out in the sink.

The investigation continues.

