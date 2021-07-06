Police probing cyberbullying of rape victim

The Guyana Police Force is probing allegations of cyberbullying by a female rape victim. On Friday last, a Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) minibus driver was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for raping the girl when she was just 15 years old.

A 12-member jury found that 44-year-old Inteaz Mohamed raped the girl between September 1 and 30, 2014, and January 1 and 30, 2015. The verdicts on both counts were unanimous. The convicted rapist was sentenced to 25 years in prison on each of the two counts by Justice Brassington Reynolds. The sentences will run concurrently.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said that “Inteaz Mohamed family members are out to destroy my character. They are scandalling my name and publishing my name along with my picture.”

According to her, after Mohamed was convicted of the crime, several fake Facebook profiles surfaced, circulating her name, photographs, and information about the incident.

The victim alleged that Mohamed’s family have also reached out to her workmates spreading rumours. “I am traumatised all over again. I am emotionally stressed and I am scared to go to work because every day I’m being bullied…There is no end to my problem and his family will continue to destroy my character,” the victim impact statement reads.

A probation officer disclosed that the matter has since been reported to the Police Cybercrime Unit. Facts presented in court revealed that Mohamed and the girl are known to each other.

At that time, he operated a school bus and would transport the teenager to and from school. In September 2014, Mohamed picked up the girl from school, transported her to a dark, bushy area, and raped her. The court heard that Mohamed threatened to kill himself and the young girl if she told anyone about what had happened.

Again, in January 2015, Mohamed picked up the girl from lessons, took her to the same location, and raped her. The following month, the girl’s elder brother started to pick her up from lessons. This continued until she finished school.

Mohamed got a hold of her phone number and began harassing her. Sometime after, he went to her home while her mother was out and gave her a letter, and threatened to kill her if she disclosed its content. The girl later confided in her brother. A Police report was made and Mohamed was arrested and charged.

Through a victim impact statement, the young girl expressed how the actions of Mohamed have affected her. “Being raped was the worst and most painful thing I ever experienced. I felt scared, helpless, and traumatised. He [Mohamed] was a monster to me. I was depressed dealing with the painful memories by myself; it was difficult. I felt like my body wasn’t mine anymore.”

The young lady said that she is unable to forgive the man for what he has done to her. She revealed that due to the sexual violence meted out on her, she is not only unable to trust another person but is also suffering from sleep deprivation as she is haunted by memories of the ordeal.

The victim said, “I was living in fear every day. Fear took over me, many nights I cried myself to sleep. Inteaz continued to harass me, him being in front of me every day was torture to deal with.”

Expressing satisfaction with Mohamed’s convictions, she added, “I am now pleased he is away from me. I can finally resume my life where I can continue my studies. I am hoping that he is kept away from me for as long as possible so that I can be safe and live my life…”