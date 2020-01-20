Police probing attempted murder of Strathsphey pensioner

The Guyana Police Force is investigating an alleged attempted murder and malicious damage to property committed on Deochand Ramsai, 72, of Pump Road, Strathspey, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred on January 19, 2020 about 02:45hrs.

Investigations revealed that Deochand Ramsai, resides with his wife Farida Ramsai and son Rajwant Ramsai, 32, Taijwattie Bhawanie called “Devika”, 40, a housewife and her husband Gavin Ramsai, 27 and one child.

It is alleged that about 02:45hrs Taijwattie Bhawanie was awakened by the breaking of windows and investigated the cause where she saw four identifiable males hurling objects at the house.

She later heard that Rajwant Ramsai allegedly stole a gold chain belonging to one of the suspects.

The suspects subsequently gained entry to the upper flat where Deochand Ramsai and his family resides and proceeded to ransack the home, forcing her and family to flee the residence.

After the suspects escaped she returned to her home and saw most of her valuables destroyed.

She then proceeded to the upper flat where she saw that the same was done and Deochand Ramsai covered in blood with lacerations to his face and about his body.

He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted where is said to be in a stable condition.

The four suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.