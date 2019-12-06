Police probing alleged brutality by ranks at Meadow Bank

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says it is investigating an incident whereby some of its ranks allegedly assaulted a man during the course of an arrest at Meadow Bank Wharf.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on Thursday morning.

INews understands that the man who was being arrested is Quincy Little, 32. The GPF is mum on the reason for his arrest.

According to the man’s spouse, Wanda, he has been working at the wharf for some two years where he and his brother would clean fish purchased by customers.

On the day in question, he, along with his brother, left their homes around 03:00h to go to the wharf.

However, the woman explained that when she received the video she was left in a state of shock.

Her husband was seen trying to find out from the police the reason for his arrest but instead, he was tackled to the ground by a uniformed cop.

But, another Police Officer, who donned casual wear, used handcuffs to beat the man to his face while he was still pinned to the ground.

Later in the video, the man had gripped onto the edge of the Police vehicle and the rank who had assaulted him used the handcuffs once again to hit his knuckles repeatedly.

Eventually, the rank left Little with his colleague, ventured to the Police vehicle and retrieved his gun which he returned with and pointed it to Little’s face.

While Little was trying to resist and received the beatings, his pants came off and the Police eventually pushed him into the Police vehicle and took him to the Police station.

According to the man’s wife, when she, along with the other females, arrived at the Police station, they were told her husband was at the hospital and that she should “come back in an hour or two”.

The woman told this publication that she inquired the reason for his arrest but did not get an answer.